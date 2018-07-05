By: Parker Fish  07/04/2018  10:46 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsOneonta Fireworks Go Off With A Bang

Oneonta Fireworks Go Off With A Bang

 07/04/2018    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

Oneonta Fireworks

Go Off With A Bang

Watching the fireworks from the top level of the Oneonta parking garage, Candy Rowley, Oneonta, showed her patriotism with her American Flag shirt. Rowley was one of several people watching from the parking garage, as fireworks were launched from Neahwa Park as part of Oneonta’s 4th of July celebration. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)
SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook
Facebook
0Share on Google+
Google+
0Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Tell Us What You Think