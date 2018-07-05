Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Oneonta Fireworks Go Off With A Bang Oneonta Fireworks Go Off With A Bang 07/04/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Oneonta Fireworks Go Off With A Bang Watching the fireworks from the top level of the Oneonta parking garage, Candy Rowley, Oneonta, showed her patriotism with her American Flag shirt. Rowley was one of several people watching from the parking garage, as fireworks were launched from Neahwa Park as part of Oneonta’s 4th of July celebration. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related