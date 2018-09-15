Pay It Forward Event Underway At Legion

Oneonta’s Mark Spaziani, Rick Rogers and Ross Rogers – The Roundhouse Rockers – gave an evening of live music started this afternoon at the second annual Play It Forward event at the Oneonta Vets Club. This seven-hour jam session features live music, a chicken BBQ and raffles, with 100 percent of all funds donated to the American Legion Legacy Run. At right, Oneonta native Sandy Ross shares a kiss on the dance floor with her new husband Robb; the two married this morning. The couple, who flew up from Florida, co-created the event with Sandy’s sister Carla Balnis, and in lieu of a reception, decided to invite family and friends to attend the event and donate to the cause. Musicians from Florida, NYC, Utica and Oneonta will keep you rocking until 10 p.m. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

