Police: Oneonta Man Stole $7,000 From Springbrook

MILFORD – An Oneonta man was arrested after state police received a tip that a Springbrook employee was stealing from the company.

Michael G. Graziano, 34, Oneonta, was arrested after police were advised of theft at Springbrook’s Milford campus. An investigation determined that Graziano had allegedly falsified business records from January to September 2017 to steal over $7,000 in pay.

Graziano was charged with the felonies Grand Larceny, third degree and Falsifying Business Record, first degree. Graziano was arraigned in the Town of Milford Court and was release on his own recognizance.

