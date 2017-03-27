Paul Agoglia, center right, is applauded by members of the FIRST Robotics Team as Skip Copperwheat presents him with an award in recognition to his founding, mentoring and leading of the RoboKronos Team 4203. The award came after Agoglia announced that he would be retiring from leading the team at the end of the school year. Agoglia, founded the robotics group through 4H in 2007 and by 2011, the team had gained sponsors and become and official FIRST Robotics team. The team, comprised of 19 students and mentors, continues to enjoy popularity and and go to competitions. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

Save

1 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.