Roots Brewing Co. Hosts OWL Fundraiser

The Board of The Oneonta World of Learning (OWL), Amy Pondolfino, Rachel Rissberger, Elayne Mosher-Campoli, Caitlyn Davey, Aaron Sorensen and Caroline Cooper invite you down to Roots Brewing Co. this evening for a OWL fundraiser. There is a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and lots of games for the whole family! A portion of all drinks sold will go toward finalizing OWL’s new home at the Fortin House at Fortin Park.  Auction ends at 9pm, event goes until 10pm.(Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)
