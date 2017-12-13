Rubin, Catan Elected Town Fire Commissioners

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – With 82 votes for Al Rubin and 83 votes for Michelle Catan, the two join Johna Peachin, Ron Peters and Fred Volpe on the Town of Oneonta Fire Commission.

Voter turnout was higher than normal in an election that can attract results in the single digits, with both candidates supporting paid fire protection from the City of Oneonta.

Rubin, the owner of A&D Transportation, ran for the seat Mike Butler vacated ahead of his run for Town Supervisor. His term will end Dec. 31, 2019.

Catan, the director of the Small Business Development Center, ran five year term vacated by Don Lemanna, who resigned in October due to “irreconcilable differences.” Her term will run through Dec. 31, 2022.

There were three write-in votes for Russell Grant against Rubin, while Arlene Nealis, Karyl Sage, Gene Molinari and Virginia Lee each took a single write-in vote against Catan.

