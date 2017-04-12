Sheriff’s Son Ros Threatened Suicide, Court Order Reports

Fellow Jail Guard Testifies She

Feared What Might Happen Next

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – Sgt. Ros Devlin, angry at a supervisor, had threatened to “blow (his own) head off” in front of the supervisor’s desk, according to a court order denying him a pistol permit issued March 31 by County Judge Richard D. Northrup Jr. of Delhi.

The order was released a few minutes ago by county Rep. Ed Frazier, R-Unadilla, who said he was doing so on the advice of County Attorney Ellen Coccoma. Frazier chairs the county board’s Public Safety & Legal Affairs Committee, which is investigating the case of Sergeant Devlin, the son of county Sheriff Richard J. Devlin Jr.

According to the order, the younger Devlin, between 9 and 10 a.m. Jan. 5, complained to Correctional Officer Catherine M. Hubbard about how her husband, First Sgt. Jared Hubbard, had reprimanded him for bringing a personal cell phone to work after telling him not to, and for parking a truck in an unauthorized space.

The younger Devlin “added that he would bring a duffle bag to work filled with guns and that he was going to walk in to the administration office and ‘blow my head off over First Sgt. Hubbard’s desk so that every time he blinked he can see my face explode’,” the order continues.

He then told Catherine Hubbard, according to the order, “that he could ‘shoot up’ the Oneonta Elementary School and the Milford School to create a diversion so that there would be no one to respond.”

Catherine Hubbard further said that, since it was her husband who had reprimanded the younger Devlin, and since the younger Devlin was her direct supervisor, “she feared him taking it out on her.”

In denying Ros Devlin’s application to have a pistol permit reinstated, Judge Northrup said Sergeant Devlin “has shown himself to be lacking the essential temperament or character which should be present in one entrusted with a pistol permit.”

Asked about the document, Sheriff Devlin, who was in the County Office Building to give his monthly report to the Public Safety Committee, said he understood that Judge Northrup has sealed his decision. He said he was unaware that the process necessary to unseal the order had occurred.

The sheriff also said that three other correctional officers had been in the room with Ros Devlin and Catherine Hubbard, and none had heard him say what the order reports he said.

“I’m not hiding anything,” said the sheriff. “But there’s a proper way to do things. I don’t think the county is doing things the proper way.”

When Frazier’s committee was alerted to the allegations in January, it initiated an investigation into Ros Devlin and the departmental disciplinary procedures, suspended the sergeant from his job and banned him from county property.

News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.