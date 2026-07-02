Investigations, Arrests, Anonymous Allegations Fuel Tensions between Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney

By JOSHUA YOUNGQUIST

COOPERSTOWN

A series of high‑profile arrests, internal investigations, and newly surfaced allegations have placed the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office and the Otsego County District Attorney’s Office under an unusual degree of public scrutiny, raising questions about oversight, communication, and trust between the county’s two primary law‑enforcement bodies.

The most visible flashpoint is the recent arrest of Lt. Christopher Fellrath, a longtime member of the Sheriff’s Office, who was charged with multiple felony drug offenses following a months‑long investigation conducted jointly by the New York State Police Special Investigations Division and the Otsego County District Attorney’s Office. According to the State Police release, investigators allege Fellrath participated in drug distribution across multiple counties and, at times, used county‑owned vehicles while doing so. Sheriff Richard J. Devlin Jr. confirmed that Fellrath was terminated immediately upon arrest.

The arrest has intensified public discussion about internal oversight within the Sheriff’s Office. A former corrections officer speaking at a meeting of the Otsego County Board of Representatives questioned how a high‑ranking supervisor responsible for jail security could allegedly engage in drug activity undetected. He also raised concerns about overtime practices and the use of GPS‑equipped county vehicles, noting that the sheriff has the ability to monitor vehicle locations in real time.

These concerns have been echoed in community correspondence. One resident wrote to AllOtsego, noting that “every vehicle that is used by the Otsego County Sheriff’s [Office] has GPS tracking,” suggesting that repeated travel outside the county should have prompted internal review.

The case has also become a focal point in the ongoing sheriff’s race. Retired Sgt. Mike Stalter, who is challenging Devlin and defeated the sitting sheriff for the Republican nomination in the June 23 primary election, issued a statement describing the arrest as evidence of “a lack of control, supervision and accountability” within the department. Stalter said he left the agency in 2025 because he “could not be part of” what he viewed as deteriorating internal standards.

Devlin, in his own statement, called the allegations “deeply disturbing” and emphasized that the department is cooperating fully with investigators. Devlin, running on the Otsego County Conservative Party line, will face Stalter again come November in the general election.

While the Sheriff’s Office faces questions about internal oversight, the District Attorney’s Office is confronting a separate set of allegations stemming from an anonymous letter sent to AllOtsego. The letter accuses DA Investigator Sean Ralph of committing perjury during the grand jury and criminal trial of Frankie Parker, a defendant who was ultimately acquitted. The letter claims Ralph falsely testified about the accuracy of the Computer Voice Stress Analyzer, or CVSA, an investigative tool used by some law‑enforcement agencies.

In an interview with AllOtsego, District Attorney Office staff strongly rejected the allegations. They said Ralph’s statements about CVSA accuracy were expressions of his opinion, not assertions of fact, and therefore could not constitute perjury. They also noted that Parker never took the CVSA test, making the issue largely irrelevant to the case’s outcome.

The DA’s Office further emphasized that grand jury proceedings are confidential by law. Staff said that if the anonymous letter’s author truly had access to grand jury testimony, “that person has committed a crime.” They also pointed to New York’s Freedom of Information Law, which exempts law‑enforcement techniques from disclosure, as justification for denying a request for the CVSA training manual.

The anonymous letter also alleges that the DA’s Office pressured the public defender to withdraw a motion seeking CVSA‑related documents. DA staff disputed that characterization, saying the office acted within legal boundaries and that the material requested was exempt from disclosure.

These developments come as the DA’s Office continues to pursue charges in a separate case involving alleged overtime fraud within the Sheriff’s Office. Former Deputy Sheriff Sgt. Kristopher A. Solovitch was indicted on one count of second‑degree forgery and four counts of falsifying business records. The indictment is connected to the same broader investigation that led to Fellrath’s arrest.

Taken together, the overlapping investigations, public allegations, and political pressures have created a moment of heightened tension between the county’s law‑enforcement agencies. Sheriff Devlin and the DA’s Office have both emphasized their cooperation with state authorities, but the combination of internal concerns, anonymous accusations, and election‑year scrutiny has intensified public interest in how each office operates and how oversight is exercised.

As the criminal cases proceed and additional information becomes available, both agencies are likely to face continued questions about transparency, internal controls, and the steps they are taking to maintain public trust. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.