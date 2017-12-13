VICTIMS’ DAUGHTER FOUND HER PARENTS; SON HELD IN DEATHS

LONG GUN USED, NOT PISTOL

By PARKER FISH • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

TOWN OF MIDDLEFIELD – The sister of Kevin A. Perry came home on the evening of Tuesday Dec. 12 to find both of her parents dead on the floor of their Laurens trailer home, county Sheriff Richard J. Devlin Jr. reported at a press conference this afternoon at the county jail.

Both were killed by gunshots, and Kevin Perry, 23, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his parents, Timothy A. Perry, 59, and Solveige E. Perry, 52.

“The victim’s daughter located her parents, deceased, upon returning home,” said Devlin. “When she found the deceased, she ran next door to a family member’s house and called for help.”

It was also revealed the parents had been shot with a long gun, rather than a pistol. Investigators found multiple firearms in the Perry home, and had not yet identified which one has been used in the slayings.

The ongoing investigation has yet to determine a motive for the killings, as Devlin did not have information on any signs of a physical altercation or substances in the suspect’s system at the time of his arrest. The sheriff did state that there had been previous law enforcement calls made to the victim’s address in the past, but none recently.

Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl, who was at the press conference, said he plans to present the case to a grand jury by mid-January. Until then, Kevin Perry is being held without bail at the Otsego County jail.

