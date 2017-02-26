Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Winter Wonderland – Again Winter Wonderland – Again 02/26/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Winter Wonderland – Again After yesterday’s temperatures in the mid-60s, last night’s storm was a bit of a shock, but the icy beauty of today’s aftermath almost made up for it. If you didn’t make it out for a Sunday afternoon drive, here a bit of the treat, a scene on Murphy Hill Road, Town of Middlefield. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related