Paw Print Proves Bears Are Present In Vicinity Donna Nilsen-Hall sent along this photo of a bear paw print she spotted Wednesday, May 24, off Springfield Hill Road, the road that cuts across from Middlefield Center to Glimmerglass State Park. The photo at right of a bear, she said, is from a video taken in the same vicinity last year. Springfield Hill is 5-6 miles north along the ridge from Lakeview Lodge, where the day before owner Brigitte Priem saw that bear on her veranda overlooking Otsego Lake. Both sightings are in the Town of Middlefield. If you see evidence…