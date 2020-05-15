$100,000 Match Offered To Shelter Us Campaign

INDEX – With construction underway at the new Animal Shelter here, Susquehanna SPCA today announced receiving a $100,000 challenge grant, which will match every dollar contributed to the $5 million project between now and Aug. 1.

“To have an anonymous donor offer us a challenge grant of this magnitude at such a crucial time for our project is truly amazing,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes.

“We understand folks are looking for ways to economize and tighten their budgets given these uncertain times,” she said. “Here is an opportunity to maximize support of our efforts by having your contribution doubled.”

If donors meet the match by Aug. 1, that means another $200,000 toward the Shelter Us campaign.

“Those who can give $5 are now actually helping to contribute $10. A donation of $5,000 becomes $10,000, and so on. This is truly an incredible opportunity,” Haynes explained.

With $1.5 million of the $5 million goal still to be secured, the SQSPCA is optimistic.

“The COVID-19 crisis has been a good demonstration of how essential our shelter really is. In a time of fear and uncertainty, we have risen to the challenge and actually increased our positive impact on behalf of animals in need,” Haynes went on to say.