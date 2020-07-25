12 Active Cases Reported Locally

COOPERSTOWN – Three more COVID-19 cases surfaced Thursday and Friday, bringing to 12 the number of active case currently in Otsego County, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond reports.

That also bring to 18 the number of new cases reported locally since July 1.

Since Bond’s last report on Tuesday, one person has been released from hospital, reducing that number from four to three.

She also reported 79 people have recovered from the coronavirus since it surfaced locally in March.