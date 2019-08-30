Up, Up And Away!

Balloon Fest Continues

Through Weekend

Dave Markowitz, Maryland, and Ben Wagoner, Bristol, sit inside the basket of the Wild Ride balloon surrounded by crew members Stephanie Douglas, Gofftown, Michael Butler, Cooperstown, Nick Scherer, Schenevus and Beth McGown, Cooperstown, as they illuminate the hot air balloon during tonight’s balloon glow in Neahwa Park. At right, Savannah Wilson, Morris, and Emily Leonard, Pittsfleld, enjoy one of the inflatable attractions from NY Bounce House. The festivities continue Saturday with the 2nd annual Rothernberger Run, live music, face painting, vendors, hot air balloons and more. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)