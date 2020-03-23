1ST CASE SURFACES IN OTSEGO

COOPERSTOWN – The Otsego County Department of Health has been notified of the first lab confirmed case of COVID-19 in a county resident.

This individual is a close contact of a confirmed case (that resides in another county).

The individual was on quarantine when symptoms developed, testing was performed promptly and safely. The individual remains on isolation and close contacts have been notified.

The Department of Health will be not be releasing any identifiable information on positive cases. Given the nature of this infectious disease everyone should be taking proper precautions to prevent the spread of disease.



Everyone should be following these precautions to prevent the spread of illness:

• Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

• Avoid physical contact like handshakes and hugs

• Stay home if you feel sick

• Avoid large crowds

• Abstain from unnecessary travel

How can you be infected?

• Coronavirus can spread from person to person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Because these droplets can travel up to six feet, public health experts advise maintaining six feet of distance from others.

• The virus can also remain on a surface or object and enter the body through the mouth, nose, or eyes. This is why it is important to wash your hands before touching your face.

How long does it take to show symptoms after being infected?

• It takes 2 to 14 days to develop symptoms after exposure to the virus. The average is about 5 days.

What are the symptoms?

• Fever

• Dry cough

• Shortness of breath

When should you seek testing?

• If you are exhibiting symptoms

• If you have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus

• If you have recently traveled to one of the high-risk countries

Except in the case of an emergency, please call your healthcare provider before seeking treatment in person.