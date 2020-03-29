Todd A. Mosher, 58; Navy Vet Injured In ’83 Diving Accident

ONEONTA – Todd Allen Mosher, 58, a Navy veteran who was injured in a 1983 diving accident, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, from pneumonia at Bassett Hospital surrounded by his family. The pneumonia was not related to the COVID-19 threat.

Todd was born Dec. 5, 1961, in Oneonta, the son of Beverly Mosher and the late Marvin Mosher.

He attended Oneonta High School before joining the Navy. He was stationed in San Diego, California and returned to Oneonta following his discharge.

Todd was injured in a diving accident in 1983 and lived his life with quadriplegia. He never gave up hope that the next breakthrough in wheelchair or medical technology was right around the corner, allowing him and other folks with quadriplegia to live more freely. Todd remained at home with his mother until his passing.

Although Todd had severe physical limitations, he traveled cross-country twice with the help of family and friends. He loved traveling, especially his time spent in San Diego.

Todd was an avid collector and had many interests. He loved music and had an extensive collection on his computer. Todd also enjoyed gaming. He maintained special friendships with people and will be deeply missed by them. Todd loved going to concerts and would fill a bus, van, or U-Haul and bring family and friends along for the adventure. He was an eternal daredevil.

Todd is survived by his mother, Beverly. Before dementia settled in, mom was absolutely dedicated to the well-being of her son.

Todd is also survived by his siblings, Leesa (John), Larry, Kelly (Bob), and Blair (Mark); his nieces, Emma (Adam) and Clara; nephews, Cameron (Ashley) and Aaron (Jessica) and their children, Hannah, Mason and Logan; and cousins, Bob and Howard (Mary) and their children, Jessica and Howie.

Todd was predeceased by his father, Marvin; and Douglas Silvernail, who helped support the family for many years.

Todd was deeply loved by his family. He was genuinely empathetic. He created a web page for other people with quadriplegia to support one another. Todd touched many people’s lives and leaves behind dear friends, Steve, Danny and Rose, Leland, Bill, Rich, Steve, Dameon, Greg and Jamie and countless others.

The family thanks everyone who helped in Todd’s village, especially Donna, Melissa, and Moriah.

There will be a graveside service for family and friends at a later date, followed by an outdoor celebration of life.

To light a candle or send an online condolence, visit www.bookhoutfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by the Bookhout Funeral Home in Oneonta.