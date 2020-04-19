While New York City Dithered, San Antonio Saw Threat, Responded

LETTER TO THE EDITOR from CHIP NORTHRUP

Editor’s Note: Mr. Northrup’s letter is reprinted from the current editions of Hometown Oneonta & The Freeman’s Journal.

In Texas, a city or county can issue and enforce stay-at-home health orders without the state’s permission. Some West Texas counties have prohibited out-of-county residents from staying in the county overnight, the landlords are fined $1,000 a day.

In New York, only the state can issue such sweeping health directives, no such balkanization is allowed.

This centralization of authority proved to be fatal in New York, since the state was too slow to act fast enough on major metropolitan areas – namely New York City.

The first coronavirus case was reported in San Antonio, Texas, on March 1, the same day the first case was recorded in New York. Acting without waiting on the state, the mayor of San Antonio prohibited large gatherings the next day and canceled the annual municipal fiesta.