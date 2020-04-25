Cuomo Allows Pharmacies To Administer COVID Tests

ALBANY – At today’s briefing, Governor Cuomo announced he will allow pharmacists to test for COVID-19.

This action will unlock a network of over 5,000 pharmacies as COVID-19 testing locations and help the state build a collection network to meet laboratory capacity and increase overall testing capacity.

He also announced the state is expanding diagnostic testing criteria to include more frontline New York workers – a direct result of rapidly increasing diagnostic testing capacity.

The expanded criteria will now allow all first responders, health care workers and essential employees to be tested for COVID-19 even if they aren’t symptomatic.

The state will continue to expand testing criteria as testing capacity increases, Cuomo said.