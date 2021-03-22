50 Years Old?  You Are Now Eligible For Vaccine

ALBANY – Starting tomorrow at 8 a.m., New Yorkers 50 years of age and older will be eligible to receive the COVID vaccine, Governor Cuomo announced in today’s briefing.

“We continue to kick vaccinations into overdrive throughout the state by expanding eligibility, establishing new vaccination sites and opening up eligibility to providers to reach new populations,” he declared. ” However, limited supply from the federal government means that New Yorkers should remain patient.”

Those who become eligible tomorrow should check New York State’s Am I Eligible website to find an appointment at the Bassett-run vaccination site at SUNY Oneonta, or at a state-run vaccination site, or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.

VaccineFinder, a website affiliated with the CDC and Boston Children’s Hospital, can also help eligible New Yorkers find vaccination locations.