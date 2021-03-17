Governor Gives Blessing To Site At Dewar Arena

Opening Delayed A Day, Until Friday

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – The opening of the COVID-19 mass-vaccination site has been delayed a day, until Friday, but Governor Cuomo today confirmed the initiative is a go.

“We have a wide network of COVID vaccination sites and the state is moving full steam ahead opening even more,” the governor said today in announcing nine state-run sites and the 10th, at SUNY Oneonta’s Dewar Arena, which will be operated by Bassett Healthcare Network in collaboration with the state.

“New York needs to be ready for the next increase in supply, and these sites located throughout the state will help bring residents and their families peace of mind and get us a step closer to defeating the COVID-19 pandemic and restoring a sense of normalcy,” the governor said at today’s COVID-19 briefing.

In a statement, Bassett President/CEO Tommy Ibrahim agreed, saying “we are grateful for all the efforts of the governor and our state officials who have made this possible.”

With plans to administer 1,000 shots a day, Bassett plans to deploy more than 30 clinical professionals a day, seven days a week, to the Dewar, including doctors, advanced practice clinicians, pharmacists, nurses, pharmacy technicians, and data entry workers.

New York State and the National Guard are supplementing daily staffing for administrative tasks like registration and patient navigation. Local county health departments will also support efforts with organization assistance and patient transportation.

“We’ve never seen a coordinated public health operation of this scale in the area Bassett serves,” says Kelly Rudd, the Network’s pharmacy services director. “The collaboration and support we’ve received is stunning. Employees across the network are lining up to be part of this incredible effort to prioritize the health of our family, friends, and neighbors.”

• Who is eligible?

SUNY Oneonta’s vaccination site will accept appointments for residents of New York State who meet at least one of the following current eligibility guidelines outlined by New York State:

People 60 and older

People with qualifying health conditions

Health care workers

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities

Residents and staff in congregate living settings

Teachers and child care workers

First responders and corrections workers (i.e. police, firefighters, and corrections officers)

Public safety workers

Public transit workers

Grocery store workers

Hotel workers

Restaurant workers and restaurant delivery personnel

For-hire vehicle drivers

View more information about New York State’s vaccine eligibility criteria.

• How to sign up for the SUNY Oneonta vaccination clinic:

To register for available appointments, please visit bassett.org, where a link to the state’s portal is now available. You may also visit New York State’s Am I Eligible site directly (New York | Covid-19 Vaccine (ny.gov) or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

On the day of your scheduled vaccination appointment, before receiving your vaccine, complete the required online NYS COVID-19 vaccine form.

Please note that proof of eligibility is required at all vaccination clinics and may include an employee ID card, medical records, a letter from an employer or affiliated organization, or a paycheck stub, depending on the specific priority status. If you are eligible due to age, you should bring a form of ID (like a driver’s license or passport) that includes your date of birth.

• Finding other vaccine distribution sites

There are a number of New York State-operated vaccination locations across the region. Appointments are required. Bassett Healthcare Network continues to monitor federal and state guidance on COVID-19 vaccine supply and distribution. Look for up-to-date information on Bassett’s website (www.bassett.org/covid-19).