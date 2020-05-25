State Parks Open: Glimmerglass, Too

BATHERS AT BEACHES TODAY

Margot Williams and her boyfriend John Blackwood, above, were over from Schoharie today, enjoying the opening of Glimmerglass State Park, among those that Governor Cuomo Sunday ordered reopened for the summer. Admission was free, but people were handed a list of rules to follow to limit the spread of COVID-19. Inset right, the beach was open to swimmers, but beachgoers were required to space their blankets 10 feet apart. Inset left, even trash cans were emphasizing the message: Exercise social distancing! The playground was fenced in and closed, and drivers were required to skip a space in parking their cars. (Cheryl Clough/AllOTSEGO.com)