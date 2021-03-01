Former Daily Star Editor To Challenge Meg Kennedy

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

MILFORD – Emily Popek, former Daily Star manager editor, has posted on her Facebook page that she intends to run for county representative in District 5, challenging Meg Kennedy, the board’s vice chairman.

District 5 includes Milford, Hartwick and New Lisbon. Under the county board’s weighted voting system, the position has the most people, and thus the most voting clout, of all the 14 districts.

Kennedy said this morning that she intends to run again, adding, “I feel I’m pretty well suited to do what I’m doing. I’ll keep doing the work as long as the people keep me there.”

In her post, Popek, who is currently doing public relations for Capitol Region BOCES, gave three reasons for her candidacy: “As a communications professional,” to open the lines of communication; to give voters a choice, and to serve her community.