MASS-VACCINATION CLINIC TO OPEN AT SUNY-O THURSDAY

It Will Be Open 7 Days A Week,

Aims To Give 1,000 Shots A Day

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERTOWN – Bassett Healthcare Network announced a few minutes ago that a COVID-19 mass-vaccination clinic will open Thursday at SUNY Oneonta’s Dewar Arena.

It will be the first such clinic in the state operated by a healthcare network, along with nine new state-run sites announced by Governor Cuomo today. It will be open seven days a week, administering 1,000 shots a day.

Registration can begin tomorrow. (See below)

“Bassett is extremely proud to partner with New York State, SUNY Oneonta, and other key stakeholders in our communities to launch this tremendous operation,” says Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, Bassett president/CEO. “This is a critical step forward for our region in the fight against COVID-19.”

Bassett Healthcare Network will deploy more than 30 clinical professionals to SUNY Oneonta per day, seven days a week, including physicians, advanced practice clinicians, pharmacists, nurses, pharmacy technicians, and data entry workers. New York State and the National Guard are supplementing daily staffing for administrative tasks like registration and patient navigation. Local county health departments will also support efforts with organization assistance and patient transportation.

“We’ve never seen a coordinated public health operation of this scale in the area Bassett serves,” says Kelly Rudd, PharmD, Bassett Healthcare Network’s director of Pharmacy Services. “The collaboration and support we’ve received is stunning. Employees across the network are lining up to be part of this incredible effort to prioritize the health of our family, friends, and neighbors.”

• Who will be eligible?

SUNY Oneonta’s vaccination site will accept appointments for residents of New York State who meet at least one of the following current eligibility guidelines outlined by New York State:

People 60 and older

People with qualifying health conditions

Health care workers

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities

Residents and staff in congregate living settings

Teachers and child care workers

First responders and corrections workers (i.e. police, firefighters, and corrections officers)

Public safety workers

Public transit workers

Grocery store workers

Hotel workers

Restaurant workers and restaurant delivery personnel

For-hire vehicle drivers

View more information about New York State’s vaccine eligibility criteria.

• How to sign up for the SUNY Oneonta vaccination clinic:

To register for available appointments, please visit bassett.org, where a link to the state’s portal will be available beginning on March 17, 2021. You may also visit New York State’s Am I Eligible site (New York | Covid-19 Vaccine (ny.gov) or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

On the day of your scheduled vaccination appointment, before receiving your vaccine, complete the required online NYS COVID-19 vaccine form.

Please note that proof of eligibility is required at all vaccination clinics and may include an employee ID card, medical records, a letter from an employer or affiliated organization, or a paycheck stub, depending on the specific priority status. If you are eligible due to age, you should bring a form of ID (like a driver’s license or passport) that includes your date of birth.

• Finding other vaccine distribution sites

There are a number of New York State-operated vaccination locations across the region. Appointments are required. Bassett Healthcare Network continues to monitor federal and state guidance on COVID-19 vaccine supply and distribution. Look for up-to-date information on Bassett’s website (www.bassett.org/covid-19).