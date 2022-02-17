New York State Police at Oneonta say they responded late in the afternoon of February 16 to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a tree.

State Troopers, Schenevus Fire, Worcester Fire, and Otsego County Emergency Services all responded to State Route 7 (Main Street) across the road from the Schenevus Central Schools in the village of Schenevus.

Police say the driver, Stephanie N. Robinson, age 30 of Schenevus, was airlifted by LifeNet to Albany Medical Center for serious injuries. She was the only person in the car.

The crash remains under investigation.