2 In Cooperstown Tested For Rabies After Bat Infected

COOPERSTOWN – A bat tested positive for rabies in Cooperstown Friday, and two people were exposed and are being tested, the county Health Department reported today.

A bite from a rabid animal can be fatal, and the health department is cautioning people to say away from stray or wild animals, and make sure their children do, too.

All pet dogs, cats and ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies in New York State; if suspected of being infected, they must be euthanized or quarantines for six months at owners’ expense.

Call in any reports of suspected rabies to the health department, (607) 547-4230.