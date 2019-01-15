20 Inches of Snow Could

Befall County This Weekend

ONEONTA – As much as 20 inches of snow could fall on Otsego County this weekend, according to the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin.

The strong snowstorm is predicted to start in the Midwest and sweep up central Pennsylvania and into central New York by Thursday or Friday. Weather services such as weather.com are cautioning that predictions could change, with the snowstorm not being as severe as currently predicted. However, the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin cited “the European mid-range model” for its source and described it as “often a reliable forecast source.” That model has “projected copious amounts of snow on the ground by Monday morning.”

It could be worse, though – the Southern Tier faces up to 40 inches.