2020 Baseball Hall Ballot Sent To Writers This Week

COOPERSTOWN – The 2021 Hall of Fame ballot is eing mailed this week to more than 400 voting members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, and includes 11 new candidates.

Pitchers Barry Zito, Tim Hudson, Mark Buehrle and A.J. Burnett, infielder Aramis Ramírez, outfielder Torii Hunter and infielder-outfielder Michael Cuddyer will join 14 holdovers from the 2020 balloting.

Derek Jeter and outfielder Larry Walker were elected in the 2020 ballot, and will join those elected from this year’s ballot at this year’s induction in to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Candidates must be named on 75 percent of ballots cast by selected BBWAA members with 10 or more consecutive years of MLB coverage to gain election and be part of Induction Weekend July 23-26, 2021, in Cooperstown. The other players who were named on more than half of the ballots cast in last year’s election were pitchers Curt Schilling (70 percent) and Roger Clemens (61.0), outfielder Barry Bonds (60.7) and shortstop Omar Vizquel (52.6).

Players may remain on the ballot for up to 10 years provided they receive at least five percent of the vote. Other holdovers from the 2020 ballot are pitchers Andy Pettitte and Billy Wagner, first baseman Todd Helton, second baseman Jeff Kent, third baseman Scott Rolen and outfielders Bobby Abreu, Andruw Jones, Manny Ramírez, Gary Sheffield and Sammy Sosa.

Writers must return ballots by a Dec. 31 postmark. Votes are counted jointly by BBWAA secretary-treasurer Jack O’Connell and Ernst & Young partner Michael DiLecce. Results will be announced by Hall of Fame president Tim Mead at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, live on MLB Network.

Here’s the full ballot: Bobby Abreu, Barry Bonds, Mark Buehrle, A.J. Burnett, Roger Clemens, Michael Cuddyer, Dan Haren, LaTroy Hawkins, Todd Helton, Tim Hudson, Torii Hunter, Andruw Jones, Jeff Kent, Andy Pettitte, Aramis Ramírez, Manny Ramírez, Scott Rolen, Curt Schilling, Gary Sheffield, Sammy Sosa, Nick Swisher, Shane Victorino, Omar Vizquel, Billy Wagner and Barry Zito.