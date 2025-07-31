110 YEARS AGO: Miss Lou Rogers, a talented cartoonist and one of the very best of her sex so engaged, visited Oneonta yesterday and last evening she gave a public exhibition of her work in front of the Windsor Hotel following the band concert. Miss Rogers was introduced by Professor W.H. Lynch, who complimented her upon the enviable reputation she has won. Miss Rogers made some clever drawings calculated to arouse interest in Equal Suffrage and to arouse interest in the question among the voters. She keeps talking about the picture while at work and her words are effective also. One drawing illustrated the hand of politics about the American home controlling all that enters and all that affects its welfare, she said. She sketched the “most independent thing in the world,” a fat, sleek porker which she named “business greed” and then completed the picture by putting power in the hands of women to control it effectively.

