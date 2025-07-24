THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
July 24, 2025
Front Page
Past Hall of Famers To Gather for Induction
Dick Allen, Dave Parker Hall of Fame Legacies Finally Resolved
St. Mary’s School To Be Converted to Senior Housing
Inside
DeMolay Food Drive a Big Success Despite the Unbearable Heat
Local Indivisible Groups Organize ‘Good Trouble’ Rally, Display
Register Now for Annual SQSPCA Golf Tourney on August 1st
Pharmacy Partnership Announced
News Briefs
Editorial
Letters
Willies: Working Together To Protect Otsego
Guernsey: Just Release the Darn List
Johnston: Should Illegals Be Protected?
Rudy: In Support of Reciprocity
Columns
The Partial Observer: Milford Strong
News from the Noteworthy: OCCA Leads the Way in Local Conservation
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: July 24, 2025
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego
AGM Hosts Webinar To Help Eligible Farmers Prepare for Launch of Overtime Tax Credit Program
Devastating Fire Destroys Four Buildings in the Village of Milford
Hall of Fame Parade of Legends Set for Saturday, July 26
Hanft Elected to Lead BHN Board of Directors