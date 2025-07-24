HISTORY TOUR—6 p.m. “Summer Walking Tour of Main Street in the 1960s.” Presented by the Greater Oneonta Historical Society. Oneonta natives explore historic downtown in the age of Woodstock. Coincides with the exhibition, “Schools of Rock.” Admission by donation. Meet at the Oneonta History Center, 183 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or https://www.facebook.com/events/562890373201411/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D…