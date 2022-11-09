2022 Midterm Election Results

The polls closed last night for the 2022 Midterm Elections. This morning Spectrum news is reporting the following results of the statewide elections.

In the Race for Governor Kathy Hochul has received 3,022,429 (52.7%) of the vote in the statewide race with Lee Zeldin receiving 2,709,903 (47.3%). In Otsego County Hochul received 8,540 (39.80%) of the vote to Lee Zeldin’s 12,874 (59.99%).

For the State Attorney General Letitia James received 3,054,696 (54.1%) with challenger Michael Henry receiving 2,586,521 (45.9%) In Otsego County James received 9,016 (42.73%) to challenger Henry’s 12,076 (57.24%)

In the race for the US State Senator Charles Schumer received 3,099,062 (55.9%) of the vote to challenger Joe Pinion’s 2,391,383 (43.2%) and Diane Sare’s 51,554 (0.90%). In Otsego County Schumer received 9,337 (44.08%) to Pinion’s 11690 (55.18%) and Sare’s 145 (0.68%)

For the Comptrollers race Thomas Dinapoli received 3,191,506 (56.9%) with challenger Paul Rodriguez receiving 2,420,082 (43.1%). In Otsego County Dinapoli received 9,694 (46.06%) to Rodriguez’s 11,357 (53.91%).

For the Representative for the 19th Congressional District Otsego County reports Josh Riley receiving 5,643 (45.95%) of the vote to Marcus Molinaro’s 6,632 (54%) with write-in candidates receiving 5 votes (0.04%)

For the Representative for the 21st Congressional District Matt Castelli received 3,395 (38.26%) while Elise Stefanik received 5,474 (61.70%). Write-in candidates received 3 votes (0.03%).

In the race for the State Senator for the 51st Senate District Eric Ball received 8,022 (38.17%) with incumbent Peter Oberacker receiving 12,926 (61.50%). Write-in candidates received 71 votes (0.34%).

In the race for a Member of Assembly for the 101st Assembly District Matthew Mackey received 1,167 (31.39%) to Brian Maher’s 2,549 (71.56%). Write-in candidates received 2 votes (0.05%).

In the race for a Member of Assembly for the 102nd Assembly District Nicholas Chase received 2,438 (40.17%) to incumbent Christopher Tague’s 3,629 (59.80%). Write-in candidates received 2 votes (0.03%).

In the race for a Member of Assembly for the 121st Assembly District Joe Angelino ran unopposed and received 1,550 (99.55%) with write-in candidates received 7 votes (0.45%)

In the race for a Member of Assembly for the 122nd Assembly District Dan Butterman received 4,113 (45.16%) with Brian Miller receiving 4,775 (83.12%) and Colton Mennig receiving 220 (2.42%).

In the race for Otsego County Sheriff, Richard Devlin Jr. ran unapposed and received 14,710 (98.78%) of the vote with write-in candidates receiving 181 votes (1.22%)

In the race for the 2 Otsego County Coroners, David Delker received 12,581 votes (47.36%); Christian Shaefer received 13,894 votes 52.31%; and write-in candidates received a combined 87 votes (0.33%)

In the race for the council member for Oneonta Ward 8, Emily Falco received 103 (99.04%) with write-in candidates receiving a single vote (0.96%).

In the race for the Otsego Town Justice, Jack Cerar received 780 votes (50.52%); Thomas Kolberg received 760 votes (49.22%); write-in candidates received 4 votes (26%).

In the race for the Richfield Town Justice, Robert Joseph Woodrow received 643 votes (99.08%) with write-in candidates receiving 6 votes (0.92%).

In the race for the Worcester Town Justice, a write-in candidate received 55 votes (100%) and was running unopposed.