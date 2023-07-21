Advertisement. Advertise with us

2023 Induction Weekend Events

Friday, July 21

BASEBALL—8-11 a.m. “Play Ball” with Ozzie Smith and other Hall of Famers to kick off Hall of Fame weekend. Fundraiser for the educational programs of the Baseball Hall of Fame. Doubleday Field, Cooperstown.

SIGNINGS—11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Former Major League Baseball player Jack Clark, aka “The Ripper,” will be available for autographs and photos daily during Hall of Fame Weekend. Willis Monie Books, 139 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8363 or visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/events/jack-clark-signings-at-willis-monie-books/

AUTOGRAPHS—Noon to 5 p.m. Hall of Fame Induction Weekend in-person autograph event featuring 40+ guests, including David Ortiz, Randy Johnson, Chipper Jones and more. Tickets on sale now. Hall of Fame Signings, 124C Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 269-7567 or visit https://halloffamesignings.com/

AUTHOR SERIES—1-2 p.m. “Daybreak at Chavez Ravine: Fernandomania and the Remaking of the Los Angeles Dodgers” by Erik Sherman. Learn about the arrival of Fernando Valenzuela to the Major Leagues in 1981 and his influence on LA Dodgers history after controversial beginnings. Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or visit https://baseballhall.org/events/author-series-erik-sherman-2023

SIGNING—2-4 p.m. Baseball author Erik Sherman available to sign memorabilia. Willis Monie Books, 139 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8363 or visit https://www.facebook.com/wilmoniebooks/

SIGNING—4-6 p.m. Baseball author Chris Donelly available to sign memorabilia. Willis Monie Books, 139 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8363 or visit https://www.facebook.com/wilmoniebooks/

Saturday, July 22

SIGNINGS—11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Former Major League Baseball player Jack Clark, aka “The Ripper,” will be available for autographs and photos daily during Hall of Fame Weekend. Willis Monie Books, 139 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8363 or visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/events/jack-clark-signings-at-willis-monie-books/

SIGNING—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Baseball author Chris Dan Schlossberg available to sign memorabilia. Willis Monie Books, 139 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8363 or visit https://www.facebook.com/wilmoniebooks/

AUTOGRAPHS—Noon to 5 p.m. Hall of Fame Induction Weekend in-person autograph event featuring 40+ guests, including David Ortiz, Randy Johnson, Chipper Jones and more. Tickets on sale now. Hall of Fame Signings, 124C Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 269-7567 or visit https://halloffamesignings.com/

SIGNING—1-3 p.m. Baseball author Erik Sherman available to sign memorabilia. Willis Monie Books, 139 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8363 or visit https://www.facebook.com/wilmoniebooks/

SIGNING—3-5 p.m. Baseball author Chris Donelly available to sign memorabilia. Willis Monie Books, 139 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8363 or visit https://www.facebook.com/wilmoniebooks/

AWARDS PRESENTATION—3-5 p.m. View the presentation of the Baseball Writers Association of America’s Career Excellence Award and the Ford C. Frick Award. Simulcast can be viewed at Doubleday Field, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or visit https://baseballhall.org/events/2023-awards-presentation-simulcast

PARADE OF LEGENDS—6-8 p.m. Hall of Fame members ride through Cooperstown from The Otesaga Resort Hotel to a red-carpet arrival on the steps of the Baseball Hall of Fame, where a private reception will follow. Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547- 7200 or visit https://baseballhall.org/events/2023-parade-legends

Sunday, July 23

SIGNINGS—11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Former Major League Baseball player Jack Clark, aka “The Ripper,” will be available for autographs and photos daily during Hall of Fame Weekend. Willis Monie Books, 139 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8363 or visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/events/jack-clark-signings-at-willis-monie-books/

AUTOGRAPHS—Noon to 5 p.m. Hall of Fame Induction Weekend in-person autograph event featuring 40+ guests, including David Ortiz, Randy Johnson, Chipper Jones and more. Tickets on sale now. Hall of Fame Signings, 124C Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 269-7567 or visit https://halloffamesignings.com/

INDUCTION CEREMONY—1:30-5 p.m. Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Held rain or shine with unlimited lawn seating. Blanket or lawn chair recommended. Refreshments sold on-site. Visitors should bring a cap and sunscreen. (607) 547-7200 or visit https://baseballhall.org/events/2023-induction-ceremony

Monday, July 24

ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION—10:30-11:30 a.m. “2023 Legends of the Game Roundtable,” featuring 2023 Hall of Fame inductees Fred McGriff and Scot Rolen. Hosted by Peter Gammons. Members only; tickets, $10/adult. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. (607) 547-0397 or visit https://baseballhall.org/events/2023-legends-game-roundtable

AUTOGRAPHS—Noon to 5 p.m. Hall of Fame Induction Weekend in-person autograph event featuring 40+ guests, including David Ortiz, Randy Johnson, Chipper Jones and more. Tickets on sale now. Hall of Fame Signings, 124C Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 269-7567 or visit https://halloffamesignings.com/

