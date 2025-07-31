Advertisement. Advertise with us

25 Main Announces Events

CHERRY VALLEY—25 Main Collective’s next art exhibition, “Resplendent,” will open with a reception during Cherry Valley’s First Fridays event from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, August 1. Featuring work by Jasmine Crow, Adriena Masi, Anna Sea and Melissa Tevere, it will be on display through August 31, with an artist talk at 5 p.m. on the final day. The gallery and shop are open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, with availability on Monday and Tuesday by appointment or chance. The 2025 Cherry Valley Sculpture Trail will be on view through October 10, with maps available at businesses throughout the village. Marissa Perkins will lead a gemstone stacking rings workshop and class from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 27. The $82.00 fee includes all materials. Space is limited; contact 25maincollective@gmail.com to register.

