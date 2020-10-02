Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Sports › 27th PIT Run, Underway – Virtually! 27th PIT Run, Underway – Virtually! 10/02/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Sports 27th Annual PIT Run, Underway – Virtually! Deb and Sid Parisian stand next to the banner for the 27th annual PIT Run, which has gone virtual for the entire month of October. The race officially kicked off yesterday, but racers can still sign up individually or with a team to pool their totals and hit the 100K challenge. While Race Day – locally known as “The Best Day in Oneonta” – will not be taking place this year, the Parisians have already heard that there will people in Neahwa Park on Sunday, walking and running the course. “Runners can see their cumulative results daily online.” said Sid. “While there are no prizes, awards will still be given and mailed out at the end of the month to the participants.” (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)