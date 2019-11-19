2nd Information Hearing Tonight On Creating County Manager Job

By: Jim Kevlin  11/19/2019  1:13 pm
COOPERSTOWN – The second public information hearing on Otsego County’s proposed county manager job is at 7 p.m. today at the county courthouse on upper Main street.  It is co-sponsored by the county board committee that developed the proposal and the League of Women voters.

The formal public hearing on the proposal will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the county board’s meeting room, 197 Main St., prior to the county reps’ monthly meeting.

