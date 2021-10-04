Dylan Robinson sentenced to 20 years to life for murder in botched robbery

By KEVIN LIMITI • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN — Dylan Robinson was sentenced to 20 years to life at the Otsego County Courthouse on Monday, Oct. 4, for the murder of his father, Kenneth Robinson, during a botched 2019 robbery attempt for marijuana and money.

Dylan was 15 when the crime was committed Oct. 10, 2019, in Worcester.

During sentencing, Otsego County Judge John Lambert said Robinson made “poor decisions in your young life” and noted Dylan smoked marijuana and alcohol daily and hung out with the wrong crowd.

Lambert said the defendant turned into a “tough guy in your mind” and tried to rob his father for marijuana and money so he could “continue your life of partying without consequence.”

“You don’t want for it anymore,” Lambert said. “You don’t wait for anyone.”

Lambert said when Dylan killed his dad and laughed about it, “That isn’t a reaction of a 15-year old. That is the reaction of a killer.”

Additionally, Dylan was sentenced to 10 years for burglary in the second degree and 10 years for attempted robbery in the third degree, which will be served concurrently.

As Dylan was led out of the courtroom, someone said, “I love you, Dylan.”

Marie Hoag was at the courtroom and said Dylan lived with her and her daughter for years. Hoag alleged Kenneth Robinson was abusive to Dylan and his brothers and called him a “monster.”

“I was afraid for my daughter’s life and my life,” Hoag said about Kenny, who alleged Kenny would “go after Dylan even in my house.”

“Kenny said if you want him that bad then have him, and threw him across the door and slammed the door,” Hoag said.

“I feel (Dylan) was involved but I feel he was not the one that shot his father,” Hoag said, he placed the blame on Alexander Borggreen, who was an accomplice in the botched robbery and murder.

An appeal is expected at a later date. All the other accomplices involved have pled out and are serving jail time.

Robinson was convicted in June after a three-day trial.