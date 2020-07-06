3 COVID Cases Surface, 2 Others Have Recovered

Local Count: 2 Friday; 3 Total Today

COOPERSTOWN – Three more COVID-19 cases were reported in Otsego County over the Fourth of July, for a total of three active cases locally right now, according to the county Department of Health.

Friday, there were two active cases, but there were two recoveries over the weekend, according to the count released this afternoon by Heidi Bond, county public health director.

Here are the latest number as of today:

• 80 total confirmed cases, up from 77 on Friday.

• 0 hospitalized

• 72 recovered from illness, up from 70 Friday.

• 5 deaths

• 23 people on quarantine/isolation

• 339 people released from quarantine/isolation, up from 336

• 31 individuals being monitored after travel from a state with high

incidence of infection

• 99 people tested yesterday