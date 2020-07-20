4 Cases Yesterday, 3 Today, Bond Says

COOPERSTOWN – In addition to four new cases reported yesterday, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond reported a few minutes ago that three more cases have surfaced overnight.

“We are seeing a slight increase in the number of reported cases in our community and it

continues to be very important to practice social distancing and wear a mask when social

distancing is not possible,” she said.

“Wash hands frequently, especially after using the rest room and before eating,” she continued. “If you have symptoms of COVID, have traveled to a state with a high infection rate, or have been in contact with someone with COVID get tested?”

Current COVID numbers:

3 new cases reported today.

• 92 total confirmed cases since the state emergency began in March, up from 89 yesterday.

• 9 active cases, down one from yesterday.

• 2 still hospitalized

• 78 recovered from illness, four more than yesterday.

• 5 deaths