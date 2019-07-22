4-Way Stop Sign Eyed For Glen, Grove Corner

Village Hall Hearing At 7 Today

COOPERSTOWN – The Village Board is planning at public hearing at 7 p.m. today on whether to erect a four-way stop sign at Glen Avenue (Route 28), the village’s northern gateway, and Grove Street. The hearing will be at 22 Main St., the Village Hall.

The move is proposed by Trustee Richard Sternberg, who chairs the trustees’ Public Safety Committee, who said there have been three accidents there in the past year. “This is a significant problem,” he said.

He said, despite a 35 mph speed limit and periodic speed traps on the Route 28 hill coming into the village from Fly Creek, “traffic is coming down Glen too quickly.” The situation will be helped if homeowners around the crossroads cut back their hedges to “legal height.”

He said that, while three accidents in a year may not seem like a lot, as a retired orthopedic surgeon he is aware of how injuries can ruin individual’s lives.

The trustees could vote after the public hearing, or delay the vote until the next meeting.