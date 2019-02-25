40 Year In Position, Oneonta Town Clerk Announces Retirement

CHERYL SHACKLETON STEPPING DOWN

WEST ONEONTA – Cheryl Shackelton, Oneonta town clerk for the last 40 years, has announced her retirement effective May 29, 2019.

“This will be an enormous loss for the town,” said Town Supervisor Bob Wood this afternoon. “Cheryl’s experience and organization skills will be very difficult to replace.

“Her personality perfectly fit the role of town clerk,” he said.

The town board will be actively seeking someone to fill the position until after this year’s election cycle. Interested parties should contact either the clerk’s office or the supervisor at 607-432-2900.

The clerk’s position involves the issuance of dog, marriage, hunting and fishing licenses, death certificates, handicap permits and organizing correspondence to the town and attending board meetings and taking minutes. The clerk is also the records management officer.