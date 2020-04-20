5 New COVID Cases Arise Over Weekend

COOPERSTOWN – Five new cases of the coronavirus surfaced in Otsego County over the weekend, bringing the total to 55 confirmed, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond reported a few minutes ago.

There have been four deaths, the latest one reported on Friday.

Of the 55 total cases, three are hospitalized (compared to four on Friday), 31 have recovered (compared to 25) and are off isolation.

Also, 25 people are on mandatory quarantine, (compared to 27) and one person is on precautionary quarantine, (compared to three).

Bond concluded: “Stay home; stop the spread; save lives.”