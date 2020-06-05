5-Star Subaru Donates $16.9K To ‘Shelter Us’

Drive $1.2M Short Of $5M Target

COOPERSTOWN – A $16,963.64 check this week has brought the Shelter Us drive one-third of the to its latest matching challenge grant of $100,000.

The SQSPCA is $1.2 million away from its Shelter Us campaign target of $5 million.

Ben Guenther, proprietor of Five Star Subaru, Oneonta, presented the check this week SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes.



The funds were raised during Subaru of America’s Share The Love® event from Nov. 14, 2019, through this past Jan. 2, during which Subaru donated $250 to the SQSPCA for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased.

“The timing of this gift could not have been better,” Haynes said. “The clock is ticking to raise $100,000 and this check puts us over $31,000 already.”

From now through Aug. 1, every new donation or pledge to the Shelter Us Campaign will be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $100,000, for a total of $200,000 toward the campaign goal.

“Those who can give $5 are now actually helping to contribute $10. A donation of $5,000 becomes $10,000, and so on. This is truly an incredible opportunity,” Haynes explained.

Construction is currently underway on the SQSPCA’s new campus, which will include a state-of-the-art shelter designed to increase the health and safety of animals, visitors, staff, and volunteers. The new facility conforms to guidelines established by the Association of Shelter Veterinarians and will allow the shelter to follow industry best practices, Haynes said.