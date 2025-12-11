Local Movie Production Seeks Actors, Extras, Film Scene Growth

Artwork created by Joel Plue/

Amir Damascus Entertainment LLC

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL

ONEONTA

Local filmmakers are setting out on another project: “Ratsbane.” They say the “docu-drama style feature film” will be shot and produced entirely in Otsego, Delaware, and Schoharie counties, and it will tell the story of “the life and crimes of Nathan Foster; a traitor, a spy and a murderer who was hanged in Delhi, NY in the early 1800’s for the crime of poisoning his wife with Ratsbane.”

The goal is “to entertain and to educate at the same time,” Lori Kelly-Bailey, the writer, producer, and director, told AllOtsego.

“The most important thing for me as a producer on my indie sets is that everyone be kind, collaborate, have fun, eat really well, bring your talent and fresh ideas to the table, and I’ll bring the table,” she said.

Kelly-Bailey, who has created other films upstate, including “A Roadhouse Coup” and “Garrow,” said it was important to her to cast local talent. In particular, she said she was looking for actors to portray New York State Attorney General Martin Van Buren, who would later become president; Polly Moshier, the pregnant mistress; Nathan Foster, the husband and killer; and Eleanor Foster, the wife who was murdered. Extras will be needed for some scenes, such as the trial and at the gallows execution.

Kelly-Bailey said an open casting call will be going out in January. She estimated it will take about two weeks to shoot the film.

The film will be executive produced by Ben Guenther, the owner and operator of Five Star Subaru, and Joel Plue, who goes by “Amir Damascus” artistically, will produce the movie and work on CGI effects.

“One thing that we really hope to gain out of this production is to really just showcase the value of this area, and not just the rich history, but the production value,” Plue told AllOtsego.

He added they will be working to get releases on Amazon Prime TV and Apple TV.

“So it’ll be seen, it’ll be available worldwide,” Plue said.

The filmmakers said they have already secured several local locations for the film, much of which will take place inside. Among the locations are the Oneonta Masonic Lodge and Hanford Mills Museum.

“We’re hoping that this inspires more people outside of the county to want to come here to film and to bring their productions,” Plue said.

Kelly-Bailey wrote a poem encapsulating the film:

“He took a young mistress, his child she bore,

Then poisoned his wife to even the score.

Suspicion arose and a trial ensued,

Soon to reveal he had poisoned her food.

A traitor, a spy and a right evil man,

Convicted by jury with bibles in hand.

Hung by the neck, till he was no more,

Attending as witness, his bastard and whore.

Boasting of innocence, his story would wane,

For he’d kept as memento, the can of ratsbane.”

Bailey encouraged those interested in working on the film to e-mail RatsbaneMovie@Protonmail.com.