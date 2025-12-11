Advertisement. Advertise with us

Local Movie Production Seeks Actors, Extras, Film Scene Growth

Artwork created by Joel Plue/
Amir Damascus Entertainment LLC

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL
ONEONTA

Local filmmakers are setting out on another project: “Ratsbane.” They say the “docu-drama style feature film” will be shot and produced entirely in Otsego, Delaware, and Schoharie counties, and it will tell the story of “the life and crimes of Nathan Foster; a traitor, a spy and a murderer who was hanged in Delhi, NY in the early 1800’s for the crime of poisoning his wife with Ratsbane.”

The goal is “to entertain and to educate at the same time,” Lori Kelly-Bailey, the writer, producer, and director, told AllOtsego.

“The most important thing for me as a producer on my indie sets is that everyone be kind, collaborate, have fun, eat really well, bring your talent and fresh ideas to the table, and I’ll bring the table,” she said.

Kelly-Bailey, who has created other films upstate, including “A Roadhouse Coup” and “Garrow,” said it was important to her to cast local talent. In particular, she said she was looking for actors to portray New York State Attorney General Martin Van Buren, who would later become president; Polly Moshier, the pregnant mistress; Nathan Foster, the husband and killer; and Eleanor Foster, the wife who was murdered. Extras will be needed for some scenes, such as the trial and at the gallows execution.

Kelly-Bailey said an open casting call will be going out in January. She estimated it will take about two weeks to shoot the film.

The film will be executive produced by Ben Guenther, the owner and operator of Five Star Subaru, and Joel Plue, who goes by “Amir Damascus” artistically, will produce the movie and work on CGI effects.

“One thing that we really hope to gain out of this production is to really just showcase the value of this area, and not just the rich history, but the production value,” Plue told AllOtsego.

He added they will be working to get releases on Amazon Prime TV and Apple TV.

“So it’ll be seen, it’ll be available worldwide,” Plue said.

The filmmakers said they have already secured several local locations for the film, much of which will take place inside. Among the locations are the Oneonta Masonic Lodge and Hanford Mills Museum.

“We’re hoping that this inspires more people outside of the county to want to come here to film and to bring their productions,” Plue said.

Kelly-Bailey wrote a poem encapsulating the film:

“He took a young mistress, his child she bore,
Then poisoned his wife to even the score.
Suspicion arose and a trial ensued,
Soon to reveal he had poisoned her food.
A traitor, a spy and a right evil man,
Convicted by jury with bibles in hand.
Hung by the neck, till he was no more,
Attending as witness, his bastard and whore.
Boasting of innocence, his story would wane,
For he’d kept as memento, the can of ratsbane.”

Bailey encouraged those interested in working on the film to e-mail RatsbaneMovie@Protonmail.com.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

Board Proceeds with NY Forward Projects, Seeks Route 28 Speed Limit Decrease

Deputy Mayor Cindy Falk reported that the cost to the village for trolleys would be increasing to around $20,000.00-$25,000.00 per year in a five-year contract, too high for the current budget. The board voted to inform the Otsego County government that the village would be unable to fund the increase.…
December 11, 2025

Headed to the Hall

Five-time All-Star and 2000 National League MVP Jeff Kent, pictured above at the Hall of Fame Classic at Doubleday Field in 2009, will be part of the induction Class of 2026.…
December 11, 2025

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE