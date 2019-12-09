5 Trucks Deemed Unfit For Roads During Sheriff’s Safety Inspection

EXETER – Five of 12 trucks inspected during a Commercial Vehicle Enforcement safety check inspection were deemed unfit for the road and taken out of service, the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department reported on their Facebook page.

On Thursday, Dec. 5, Deputy Sheriff Grimes along with Deputy Sheriff Thornhill partnered with the NYS Department of Transportation in the Town of Exeter to conduct a Commercial Vehicle Enforcement safety check inspection.

A total of 12 trucks were inspected, and of those 12, five were taken out of service for failure to meet safety standards. 35 violations were found in all, and 19 tickets were written.