7 New OPD Officers Set To Take Oath Wednesday

ONEONTA – After Common Council approval Tuesday evening, the Oneonta Police Department’s new class of six men and one woman – a record seven – will be sworn by Mayor Gary Herzig at tentatively 10 a.m. Wednesday in an open-air ceremony in Neahwa Park. The time has still to be firmed up.

The new officers are Michael Angellotti, Christian Cooper, Bryce Kohout, Michael Pedulla, Carson Pochkar, Thomas Steinberg and Karolina Stypulkowsk.

Each will be paid $40,ooo, the starting salary under the Police Benevolent Association’s contract with City Hall, and will undergo six months of training at the Broome County Police Academy.