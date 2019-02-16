SLIDE SHOW: 74 Pairs Take Plunge Into Goodyear Lake

By: Jim Kevlin  02/16/2019  6:08 pm
EVENT TO HELP THESE 10 KIDS 

74 Pairs Take Plunge

Into Goodyear Lake

Oneonta pals Luke Moran and John Ellis head for the ladder as speedily as possible after plunging into the icy waters of Goodyear Lake this afternoon at the 24th annual Polar Bear Jump. Seventy-four pairs took the plunge to help pay the medical bills and 10 ailing youngsters, and well as help support the Milford Fire Department & EMS, Catskill Area Hospice and the Portlandville United Methodist Church.

CLICK HERE FOR SLIDE SHOW

OF ANNUAL FEBRUARY EVENT

