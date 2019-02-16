Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › SLIDE SHOW: 74 Pairs Take Plunge Into Goodyear Lake SLIDE SHOW: 74 Pairs Take Plunge Into Goodyear Lake 02/16/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People EVENT TO HELP THESE 10 KIDS 74 Pairs Take Plunge Into Goodyear Lake Oneonta pals Luke Moran and John Ellis head for the ladder as speedily as possible after plunging into the icy waters of Goodyear Lake this afternoon at the 24th annual Polar Bear Jump. Seventy-four pairs took the plunge to help pay the medical bills and 10 ailing youngsters, and well as help support the Milford Fire Department & EMS, Catskill Area Hospice and the Portlandville United Methodist Church. CLICK HERE FOR SLIDE SHOW OF ANNUAL FEBRUARY EVENT FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: Bassett Docs Warm Up For Goodyear Plunge DOZENS PLUNGE FOR GOOD CAUSE Eagle Eyes On Goodyear Lake