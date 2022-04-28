A break for seniors in trailer homes

Otsego County seniors, aged 60 or older, may now be eligible to receive assistance from Otsego County Office for the Aging and Otsego Rural Housing Assistance (ORHA) for their mobile home repairs. This assistance is to further help older adults to remain living safely and independently in their homes. It is for home repairs such as roofing, plumbing, electrical and flooring.

“New York State offers a number of grant programs that provide housing rehabilitation assistance to low income homeowners, but residents of mobile home parks are typically frozen out of these grants because they do not own the property on which their mobile homes sit, Timothy Peters, Executive Director of ORHA said. “As a result, many senior citizen owners of these units are stuck in mobile homes they can no longer afford to maintain or repair, at the very time in their lives when safe, decent housing is most crucial to their health and well-being. This Mobile Home Repair program is, in that sense, a form of preventive medicine.”

To find out if you are eligible, call ORHA at 607-286-7244 or Office of the Aging at 607-547-4232.