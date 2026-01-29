News Briefs: January 29, 2026

Tax Season Reminder Issued

ALBANY—The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance reminded the public that Monday, January 26 was the official start of the 2025 income tax filing season. The deadline to file and pay taxes, or to request an extension, is midnight on Wednesday, April 15. Many New Yorkers are eligible to file their federal and state taxes at no cost through the state’s Free File service. For more information, visit tax.ny.gov.

Board Requests Feedback

COOPERSTOWN—The Village of Cooperstown’s Parks Board released a public survey to gather feedback and guide future use of the parks. Responses must be submitted by Saturday, February 28. The survey may be found at forms.gle/fxg6BeJ1csGFHKrt6 or in hard copy at the village clerk’s office, 22 Main Street, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Pipeline Comment Period Open

COOPERSTOWN—The Otsego County Conservation Association announced that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has re-opened consideration of approval for the Constitution Pipeline, a 125-mile natural gas pipeline that would run through Pennsylvania and New York. OCCA urged members and interested citizens to submit comments opposing the project by 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 29. Landowners may register stronger opposition by filing a motion to intervene, making them an official party to the case and preserving their rights to participate in the process. A step-by-step guide to effective legal and political opposition is available at stoptheconstitutionpipeline.org/.

Otesaga Offers Fine Dining

COOPERSTOWN—The Otesaga Resort Hotel announced the return of its winter fine dining offerings from January through March. The 1909 steakhouse will be open from 5-8 p.m. for dinner service on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through the winter months. It will also host “Afternoon Tea with a Twist” on select Sundays throughout the year, beginning at on Sunday, February 15 from 3-5 p.m. Advance booking is required. The Hawkeye Bar and Grill has brought back its popular International Nights tradition, offering themed dinners on Wednesdays and Thursdays through Thursday, March 26. Each week showcases a different country’s cuisine in a three-course dining experience for $30.00 per person. 1909 and the Hawkeye will each offer prix-fixe menus and a la carte options for Valentine’s Day occasions on Saturday, February 14. For more information or to book a meal, visit Otesaga.com.

USPS Urges Safety Practices

ALBANY—In light of severe winter weather, the U.S. Postal Service reminds communities and customers to observe safety practices to maintain mail delivery. Enough snow should be cleared away from roadside mailboxes to allow mail vehicles to approach and leave without backing up. Walkways and railings must be cleared of snow and ice, and overhangs must be cleared regularly to reduce the risk of falling debris. For more information, visit USPS.com.

Boosters Seek Donors, Vols

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Sports Booster Club will host its spaghetti dinner fundraiser to support Cooperstown Central School athletics at the high school cafeteria from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, February 6. Dinners are $12.00 or $10.00 for students and seniors, and include pasta, salad, a roll, and a drink. Pre-orders may be made at tinyurl.com/spaghettipreorder26. To donate or volunteer, visit tinyurl.com/ccsdinner.

Valley Health Receives Grant

HERKIMER—Bassett Healthcare Network announced that its Valley Health Services received a $15,000.00 grant from the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties’ Wesley and Marion Small Fund. The investment will fund the purchase of lift and transfer equipment used to safely move bariatric patients. Valley Health Services is a 160-bed rehabilitation and long-term care facility in Herkimer.

FoVL Celebrates Library Month

COOPERSTOWN—The Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will observe its fifth annual month-long celebration of public libraries in conjunction with National Library Lovers’ Month throughout February. Festivities kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 3 with a special Welcome Home Cooperstown gathering, featuring refreshments and a bookmark craft project. There will be a collection day for donations to the Winter Carnival Book Sale from 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 4. The sale itself runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from February 5-8 in the Village Meeting Room. Local artist Peg Donahue designed custom posters and bookmarks that are available by donation and will be displayed at local businesses throughout the month. There will also be a raffle of gift baskets donated by local businesses. Tickets are available at the library, the Winter Book Sale and the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, and the drawing will take place at the Welcome Home Cooperstown gathering on Tuesday, March 3.

Farm Tax Credit Portal Opens

ALBANY—The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets opened its online advance portal for the Farm Employer Overtime Credit, allowing farmers to register and begin preparing documents. Later this year, eligible farm employers may apply for a certificate of advance payment of eligible overtime paid to employees between January 1 and July 31. The tax credit is available to certain employers who pay overtime wages after January 1, 2026. A user guide with more information and full eligibility requirements is available at agriculture.ny.gov/farming/farm-employer-overtime-credit-advance.

Month of Abstraction Planned

MORRIS—The Gatehouse Coffee Shop and Mercantile will embrace abstract art for the month of February, offering a series of events that celebrate improvisation, contemporary expression and creative experimentation. There will be a special art reception from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, February 6 featuring a collaboration between musician Evan Jagels and visual artist Timothy Atticus. Julene Waffle will lead a writing workshop on ekphrastic writing, the practice of responding to visual or physical art with the written word, from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, February 7. In partnership with Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, The Gatehouse will host an abstract art class for artists of all levels from 4-6:30 p.m. on Fridays from February 13 to March 6. For more information or class registration materials, visit thegatehouseny.com.

O’Connor Gets Legacy Award

DELHI—Bassett Healthcare Network’s O’Connor Hospital received a Legacy Award from Crothall Healthcare, recognizing its nationwide top-ranked performance in environmental services. O’Connor’s year-to-year patient experience ranking in cleanliness and infection control rose from the 98th to the 99th percentile. For more information on the award or a full list of honorees, visit crothall.com/services/environmental-services/.

Rural Health Survey Opens

BINGHAMTON—Rural Health Network of South Central New York and Bassett Medical Center Research Institute launched their 2026 Rural Impact Community Survey in the towns of Delhi, Sidney, Stamford and Walton on January 20. Three hundred randomly selected households will receive a postcard with a QR code to access the survey. Hard copies and phone interviews are also available. Participants who complete the survey will receive a $15.00 gift card for their time. The survey will guide future approaches to rural diabetes prevention and care. For more information, visit rhnscny.org or contact (607) 692-7669.

Art Auction Will Benefit Park

COOPERSTOWN—Former Cooperstown resident and internationally acclaimed artist Robert J. Schneider has donated an original framed oil painting titled “Otsego Lake View” to the Cooperstown Friends of the Parks to benefit Project Fairy Spring. The 8-by-10-inch, Hudson River School-inspired painting will be sold by silent auction running through 5:59 p.m. on Sunday, February 15. Bids may be made through the Friends of the Parks Facebook page or by contacting Susie Knight at projectfairyspring@gmail.com or (607) 435-7644. The project will include pavilion and traffic pattern updates, upgrades to public and caretakers’ facilities, a new deck, and accessibility renovations.

Lawson Hits 1,000 Points

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown girls basketball fell 64-43 to Dolgeville at home on Tuesday, January 20. Freshman Lanie Nelen scored 16 points and added seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Emma Johnson scored 11 points and Lillian Badgley recorded eight points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Sophia Johnson added six points and 10 rebounds.

Cooperstown lost to Stamford/Jefferson 68-54 at home on Friday, January 23. Emma Johnson scored 24 points and made 11 rebounds and three assists. Deanna Wolfe added 13 points, followed by Nelen with 11. Sophia Johnson recorded six points and nine rebounds. The Hawkeyes fell to 3-12 for the season and 3-2 in their division. They will visit Hamilton for a Division III game after press time on Thursday, January 29.

The boys team rolled to a 86-71 home victory over Utica Academy of Science on Wednesday, January 21. Miles Nelen scored 34 points, followed by Jackson Crisman’s personal record-tying 28. Senior guard Christian Lawson scored 13 points and crossed the 1,000-point career threshold just two weeks after Nelen reached the milestone. The Hawkeyes remain undefeated with a 14-0 season record and 4-0 in their division. They will visit Hamilton for a Division III game after press time on Tuesday, January 27.

A.O. Fox To Host Blood Drive

ONEONTA—In light of a severe nationwide blood shortage, the American Red Cross will hold a blood drive in the A.O. Fox Hospital’s Levine Conference Room from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 4. Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments may be made using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

OFA Releases New Video

COOPERSTOWN—Otsego County’s Office for the Aging released a short video to raise awareness of the supports and services it offers. Residents are encouraged to share it widely. The video is available at tinyurl.com/OtsegoOFAVideos. For more information, contact (607) 547-4232.

Local Rally Set for Saturday

ONEONTA—CooperstownOneonta Indivisible and Butternut Valley Indivisible will co-host a rally in Oneonta’s Muller Plaza from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 31. The gathering is intended to show support for immigrant and refugee communities, denounce the ICE and CBP surge into American cities, including the recent killings of American citizens Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, and call on Otsego County Sheriff Richard Devlin to cancel his unilateral cooperation agreement with ICE. A petition to that effect will be available to sign at the rally.

Welcome Home Returns Feb. 3

COOPERSTOWN—Welcome Home Cooperstown will hold its next Meet and Greet at the Village Hall, 22 Main Street, from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 3. All community members are invited to welcome newcomers, share information and resources, and build connections with established residents. This month’s gathering will focus on the Village Library in conjunction with National Library Lovers’ Month. There will be refreshments and live music by local artist Luke Gheen.

CCS Sports Keep Rolling

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown volleyball swept Sherburne-Earlville 3-0 in a Division II game on the road on Tuesday, January 20. Chloe Jubar made 13 kills and Carlotta Falso added seven kills and three aces.

The Hawkeyes swept Westmoreland 25-17, 25-14, 25-19 at home on Thursday, January 22. Further details were not available at press time.

Cooperstown/Milford wrestling defeated Herkimer 39-30 in an East Division dual meet on Monday, January 19. Rowan Brown, Connor Van Buren, Max Pelcer and Thomas Geertgens got pinfall wins, and Theo Spinosa took a 12-1 major decision over Aldin Covic.

Cooperstown bowling topped 3,000 pins for the second time this season in its 5-0 sweep of Sauquoit Valley on Thursday, January 22. Joey Paterno bowled a 654 series, followed by Ryan Ford with 601 and Wyatt Butts with 598.

The Hawkeyes defeated West Canada Valley 4-1 on Friday, January 23, led by Anthony McCoy’s series of 583 pins. Theo Ritter and Ryan Ford tied for high game at 242, finishing the night with series totals of 582 and 571, respectively. Cooperstown rose to an undefeated 10-0 for the season and 7-0 in their division. They will host Little Falls after press time on Tuesday, January 27.

DEC To Hold PFAS Webinars

ALBANY—The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced upcoming webinars and public meetings on the state’s response to ubiquitous per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, pollution. There will be a virtual public information session on the past decade of regulatory progress at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 29. A webinar on PFAS in biosolid wastes will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 4. Another virtual session on proposed rulemaking for landfill leachate will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 11. For more information or to register, visit dec.ny.gov.

Gas Prices Hold Steady

UTICA—The average price of gasoline in New York State stabilized after a long slide at $2.97 over the week ending Monday, January 26, AAA Northeast announced. The nationwide winter storm curtailed domestic refinery output by 100,000-150,000 barrels per day, but strong crude production and a three-year low in domestic demand tempered upward pressure on prices. Stockpiles grew for the 12th week in a row by 6 million barrels to five percent above the five-year average. The current price in New York is eight cents lower than last month and 20 cents below this time last year. It remains nine cents above the national average. To view the full report, visit gasprices.aaa.com.