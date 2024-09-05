A Grim Reminder
ONEONTA—On Tuesday, September 3, Tweedie Construction Company of Walton began removing the rubble at 18 Richards Avenue in Oneonta. The property is owned by CJMDF Enterprises at 14 Chester Street, Oneonta. The resident of the house, Desmond Moan, died when a gas explosion blew his home to smithereens on December 9, 2023, seriously damaging a number of other homes on the street and in the neighborhood. A New York Jets bag in the debris (below) is a reminder of the human loss of that evening.