Bat Tests Positive for Rabies

ONEONTA—The Otsego County Department of Health reported that a bat tested positive for rabies in the Town of Oneonta on Thursday, January 4. One person was exposed and has started post-exposure vaccinations. Rabies is a fatal viral infection of the nervous system that can be transmitted through the bite of an infected animal or contact with saliva to broken skin or mucus membranes. The public is cautioned to stay away from any stray or wild animals, and to instruct their children to do the same.

It is New York State law that all dogs, cats and ferrets be vaccinated for rabies. Unvaccinated pets that come in contact with wildlife that is suspected or confirmed to be rabid must either be euthanized or strictly quarantined at the owner’s expense for six months. All Otsego County residents are encouraged to call the health department at (607) 547-4230 or visit www.otsegocounty.com for more information.