A Little Night Fishing

Photo by David Hayes

ONEONTA—This light installation, created by Jeff Powell on behalf of the Oneonta Lions Club, is just one of the fabulous displays featured at this year’s Festival of Lights in Neahwa Park. Powell’s creation, which represents the Lions’ Club Trout Fishing Derby, is programmed to simulate a fly-casting fisherman with a fish jumping and water splashing. A separate part of the display presents a fish jumping from one splash to another. “It’s quite the display and Jeff worked on setting it up for six hours in the cold as he was recovering from the flu. He figured out how to program it, too. It’s the most animated of our displays and won first prize in the first year of our contest,” said Hill City Celebrations Vice Chair Carol Mandigo. The Festival of Lights can be viewed now through January 1.